MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited Wednesday.

“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. … He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.”

Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL