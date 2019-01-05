MIAMI (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the third candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ coaching job.

He met Saturday with the Dolphins, who earlier interviewed New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Miami is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, fired Monday after three seasons.

Allen went 8-28 as head coach of the Oakland Raiders before he was fired four games into the 2014 season. Since he joined the Saints, they’ve risen from 31st in yards allowed in 2015 to 14th this season.

The Dolphins are also expected to interview their special teams coach, Darren Rizzi; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard; and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak, now the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach.

