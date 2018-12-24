DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he hasn’t had any discussions with team owner Stephen Ross regarding his future and doesn’t need to lobby to keep his job.
Ross faces decisions regarding possible offseason organizational changes in the wake of the Dolphins’ elimination from playoff contention when they lost at home to lowly Jacksonville, 17-7.
Gase is 23-25 in three seasons at Miami, including 7-8 this year. He said Monday he’s not worried about the offseason or next season, and is focused on Sunday’s finale at Buffalo.
The Dolphins are assured of sitting out the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons. Gase said he now wants to finish 8-8 and will approach the game like business as usual, including starting Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.
