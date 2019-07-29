MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has been fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.

The changes Monday came after four days of training camp drills.

Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18.

DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018 he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

