DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has requested and received permission to seek a trade, but coach Brian Flores says the 2018 first-round pick is expected to have a significant role for the team Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick has been displeased with the way he’s being used by Flores’ staff. In the wake of last week’s season-opening 59-10 loss to Baltimore, there have been rumblings other players are also unhappy with the coaches and with the organization’s emphasis on the 2020 draft over this year’s roster.

Flores, who is in his first season as a head coach, said he didn’t consider the situation with Fitzpatrick unusual. But Flores declined to say whether he expected Fitzpatrick to be with the Dolphins the rest of the season.

