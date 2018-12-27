MIAMI (7-8) at BUFFALO (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dolphins 7-8, Buffalo 6-9

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 61-47-1

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Bills 21-17, Dec. 2

LAST WEEK — Dolphins lost to Jaguars 17-7; Bills lost to Patriots 24-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 17, Bills No. 25.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (19).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (12), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (19), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins have lost five of past six at Orchard Park, New York, with lone exception 34-31 overtime win on Dec. 24, 2016. Fifth straight meeting in month of December, including Bills’ playoff-clinching 22-16 win at Miami in 2017 season finale…. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is 5-5 this season, and 2-3 since missing five games with injured right throwing shoulder. … Tannehill has 4-6 career record against Bills, including 16 of 24 for 137 yards and three TDs and interception in win earlier this month. … RB Kenyan Drake’s five TDs receiving tie Dolphins’ single-season record for running backs set by Norm Bulaich in 1975. … Dolphins tied for NFL lead with 14 TDs passing of 20 yards or longer. … CB Xavien Howard tied for NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing past three games with knee injury, and voted team’s Dan Marino MVP on Wednesday. … Dolphins outgained by 1,463 yards. Team record is 1,321 in 1967. … Miami has also allowed 3,717 net yards passing. Team record is 4,000 in 2015. … Bills rookie Josh Allen went 18 of 33 for 231 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, and set single-game franchise record for QB with 135 yards rushing in loss at Miami. … Loss to Dolphins decided with 53 seconds left, when Allen’s pass fell inches short of TE Charles Clay’s outstretched arms at goal line on fourth-and-11 from Miami 30. … Allen has topped 200 yards passing in five straight starts since missing four with sprained right throwing elbow. Tyrod Taylor last Bills QB with five straight 200-plus yards passing games (Nov. 30-Dec. 20, 2015). … RB LeSean McCoy’s 488 yards rushing are 149 shy of career low set in rookie season with 2009 Eagles. … Bills’ 10 TDs passing through 15 games fewest since Arizona (10) and Kansas City (eight) in first 15 games of 2015, according to Pro Football Reference. Also fewest for Bills over same span since 1985. … Fantasy tip: Though Bills allowed 273 yards rushing to Patriots last weekend, Drake managed just 31 yards rushing in last meeting with Buffalo. Allen might be best bet especially if Howard misses fourth game.

