MIAMI (0-5) at BUFFALO (4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 15½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dolphins 1-4; Bills 4-1

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 61-48-1

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Dolphins 42-17, Dec. 30.

LAST WEEK — Dolphins lost to Washington 17-16; Bills bye.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 32, Bills No. 7

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (31).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (26).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (6), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills have won six of past seven at home against Dolphins. … Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ change of heart has QB Ryan Fitzpatrick starting in place of Josh Rosen, and against one of journeyman’s seven former teams. … Fitzpatrick was Bills’ starter in 2011, previous time Buffalo opened 4-1 before losing nine of final 11 games. … Fitzpatrick 3-2 against Buffalo since being released by Bills after 2012 season. … Dolphins have yet to have gain of 15 or more yards rushing. … Outscored by combined 180-42, minus-138 point differential through five games third largest since 1940 behind only 1954 Washington (minus-139) and 1950 Baltimore (minus-150). … Tied for last in league in TDs passing (three) and TDs rushing (one). By comparison, Tom Brady has three touchdowns rushing. … RB Mark Walton totaled 75 yards rushing and receiving last week in first NFL start. … Defense has allowed league-high 131.0 rating to opposing QBs. … On positive side: Dolphins have committed 28 penalties, second-fewest in league. … DE Taco Charlton has two of team’s five sacks. … Bills have missed playoffs past two times started 4-1, including 2008, when finished 7-9. … QB Josh Allen oversaw third winning drive of season and sixth of career with go-ahead TD on 7-yard pass to rookie Duke Williams with 9:46 remaining in fourth quarter against Titans. … RB Frank Gore 79 all-purpose yards away from becoming ninth player to reach 19,000, and two TDs short of becoming 25th player with 100. … Allowed 17 points or fewer in six consecutive games, matching team’s longest streak since Dec. 15, 2002 to Sept. 21, 2003. … Of 21 opponent drives crossing midfield, only nine have produced points. … Ex-Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips had career-best three sacks against Titans. … Fantasy tip: Bills defense likely to continue string of dominance against Dolphins’ popgun attack no matter if Fitzpatrick considered an upgrade over turnover-prone Rosen.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL