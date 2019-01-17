PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alihan Demir had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Jarvis Doles scored eight of his 16 points during a key run and Drexel erased an 11-point, second-half deficit to beat Towson 72-66 on Thursday night.
Doles scored 13 straight Drexel points, the final eight at the beginning of an 18-2 run that turned a 57-47 deficit into a six-point lead with 3:48 to play for the Dragons (9-11, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). The Tigers (5-14, 1-5) closed back within two, but Drexel made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute.
Towson made just one of its last 17 field-goal attempts over the final 10 minutes.
The Tigers had a 19-5 run early in the second half to build a 53-42 lead with 13 minutes to play before Doles hit a 3-pointer to start his run.
Brian Fobbs had 21 points and eight rebounds for Towson. Nakye Sanders added 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers have lost six in a row.