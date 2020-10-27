Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

When the Dodgers took the field for the eighth inning Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Turner was replaced at third base by Edwin Ríos. Los Angeles went on to win the game, 3-1, and earn its first MLB championship since 1988.

“We learned during the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the postgame of Turner’s positive result. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

“It’s a bittersweet night for us,” Manfred added. “We’re glad to be done. I do think it’s a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed, but obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive.”

Per ESPN, MLB learned that Turner’s test taken Monday was inconclusive, but that Tuesday’s sample came up positive. The league notified the Dodgers at this point, and the team pulled Turner from the game.

Turner headed to Twitter shortly after the game.

“Thanks to everyone for reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all,” he wrote.

It was the first known positive test for an MLB player in more than six weeks. The pandemic caused MLB to truncate its season to 60 games, starting in July, and expand its postseason field to an unprecedented 16 teams.

Turner, 35, was not on the field to celebrate with his teammates at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after the final out was recorded Tuesday. He completed his seventh season with the Dodgers, for whom he has batted .302 and helped to three National League pennants over the past four seasons.

Turner first reached the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009, then was selected off waivers in 2010 by the New York Mets. A familiar figure for his long red hair and bushy beard, he hit his stride after signing with the Dodgers in 2014 as a free agent, notching an all-star nod in 2017 and finishing in the top 15 in NL MVP voting from 2016 through 2018.