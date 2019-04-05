DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Russell Martin homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their longball barrage, beating Colorado 10-6 Friday in the Rockies’ home opener.

After hitting a franchise-record 235 home runs last year, the NL champion Dodgers have connected a whopping 21 times in only eight games this season. They’ve homered in every game so far.

Bellinger hit his sixth of the year, breaking the game open with a three-run drive in the fifth. Muncy finished a double shy of a cycle, walking in the ninth.

Trevor Story homered twice for the Rockies.

Kenta Maeda (2-0) threw five sharp innings and cruised through a scuffling Colorado lineup. He allowed four hits and his only run on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

Tyler Anderson (0-2) couldn’t find his groove in allowing six runs over four innings.

PIRATES 2, REDS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove allowed three hits in seven efficient innings to outduel Sonny Gray as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds their third straight shutout.

Musgrove (1-0) struck out eight and walked one in his first start as Pittsburgh sent Cincinnati to its sixth loss in a row, including two blankings at PNC Park.

Cincinnati’s scoreless streak reached 28 innings, the longest drought by the Reds since they went 30 innings without crossing the plate in 2015.

Jung Ho Kang broke a scoreless tie in the seventh with an RBI double. Vazquez worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Gray (0-2) dazzled in his second start for Cincinnati, retiring 16 straight at one point.

INDIANS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Santana homered with one out in the ninth inning and made a familiar trot around the bases, leading Cleveland over Toronto in a game that featured little hitting and 24 combined strikeouts.

Santana, who returned to the Indians via trade this season after signing with Philadelphia as a free agent last year, connected on a 1-0 pitch off Joe Biagini (0-1) to give the Indians their first walk-off win of 2019.

Earlier this week, Santana passed a test to become a U.S. citizen.

Adam Cimber (1-0) struck out two and picked up the win, and Kevin Plawecki hit his first homer for Cleveland.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Gausman allowed only two hits in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Tyler Flowers homered and Atlanta beat Miami.

The Braves won their fourth in a row. Miami has lost four straight, and dropped nine consecutive games in Atlanta.

Gausman combined with relievers Jesse Biddle and Arodys Vizcaíno on a three-hitter.

Vizcaino walked Peter O’Brien to open the ninth. Pinch-hitter Martin Prado doubled down the left field line and Neil Walker walked with two outs to load the bases. Vizcaino closed out the game on Starlin Castro’s fly ball to deep left field.

Gausman (1-0), who began the season on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis, was impressive in his 2019 debut.

Pablo López (1-1) gave up four runs in the fourth.

WHITE SOX 10, MARINERS 8

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox won a wild home opener.

The White Sox ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak. The Mariners had been off to a franchise-best 7-1 start.

Chicago took advantage of three errors by shortstop Tim Beckham in the first inning for an early lead, then rallied when the Seattle bullpen couldn’t find the strike zone. The White Sox drew three walks in the seventh, with Moncada’s single off Zac Rosscup making it 9-8 after Cory Gearrin (0-1) hit Welington Castillo with the bases loaded.

Ryan Burr (1-0) worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in relief. Alex Colome retired all three batters in the ninth for his second save in as many opportunities.

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe homered as the San Diego Padres overcame another home run by Paul Goldschmidt and beat St. Louis in its home opener.

Goldschmidt drew a standing ovation in his first at-bat at Busch Stadium since being traded to St. Louis. He later hit his fifth home run in seven games.

The 20-year-old Tatis, whose father — Fernando Sr. — played three seasons for the Cardinals, hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Alex Reyes (0-1).

Reliever Robert Stock (1-0) picked up the win despite giving up the tying run on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. Kirby Yates closed for his fourth save.

RAYS 5, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and Tampa Bay spoiled San Francisco’s home opener for the best start in Rays’ franchise history.

The Rays (6-2) got four straight two-out hits in the first against Dereck Rodriguez (1-1). Given a 4-0 cushion, Tyler Glasnow (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Jose Alvarado finished for his third save, getting former Tampa Bay star Evan Longoria on a flyball with two runners on.

