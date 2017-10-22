LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill has been picked to pitch Game 2 of the World Series.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Sunday before a workout.

Ace Clayton Kershaw will start the opener Tuesday night against Houston star Dallas Keuchel at Dodger Stadium. Hill will pitch Wednesday night against AL Championship Series MVP Justin Verlander.

Yu Darvish will start Game 3 for the Dodgers when the Series shifts to Houston on Friday night.

Hill went 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 25 starts this season. He followed Kershaw in the first two rounds of the NL playoffs.

Darvish was acquired from Texas on July 31. He is 5-5 in 14 career starts against the Astros, including 1-1 this season.