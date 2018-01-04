KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-handed reliever Scott Alexander from Kansas City in a three-team trade that also included the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox got veteran relievers Luis Avilan and Joakim Soria and cash. The Dodgers also obtained minor league infielder Jake Peter and the Royals added a pair of minor leaguers in the deal Thursday.
The 28-year-old Alexander emerged as a key pitcher for the Royals last season, going 5-4 with four saves and a 2.48 ERA in 58 games. The Dodgers lost durable Brandon Morrow from their bullpen when he signed with the Chicago Cubs, and lefty Tony Watson became a free agent.
Avilan was 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 61 games last season for the Dodgers. The 28-year-old lefty struck out 52 in 46 innings.
Soria was 4-3 with one save and a 3.70 ERA in 59 games for the Royals last season. The 33-year-old righty has 204 career saves.
The 24-year-old Peter hit a combined .279 at Double-A and Triple-A in the White Sox organization.
Kansas City got 24-year-old starter Trevor Oaks, a righty who went 4-3 with 3.83 ERA at Triple-A for the Dodgers, and 23-year-old infielder Erick Mejia, a switch-hitter who spent most of the season at Double-A for Los Angeles, batting .278 with 28 stolen bases overall in the minors.