CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw for two scores and ran for two more and North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 28-13 in a season opener Saturday.

Richard had a pair of scoring runs of 1 yard and threw touchdown passes of 8 and 16 yards to Kyle Morgan and E.J. Hicks respectively. Richard threw for 200 yards and ran for 54 and the Eagles never trailed.

Zachary Yeager threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for 59 yards on six carries for North Carolina A&T.

The trip to Bank of America Stadium was NCCU’s eighth game played in an NFL stadium since 2000. The Eagles now are 6-2 in pro venues. It was the 93rd meeting between the two schools. The Aggies still lead the series 53-35-5.

NC A&T has won 22 of the last 31 meetings while the Eagles are 8-8 against them in the last 16.

