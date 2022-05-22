AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2 draw with Orlando City on Sunday.

Ercan Kara scored two minutes into the match and Ruan found the net in the 22nd minute as Orlando City (6-4-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Sebastian Driussi got Austin (7-3-3) on the scoreboard with a penalty-kick goal in the 63rd minute.

Austin outshot Orlando 15-8 but had one less shot on goal.

Austin remained in second place in the Western Conference, two points behind LAFC.

Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin. Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.

___

