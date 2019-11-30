Divant’e Moffitt scored a career-high 29 points to go with eight assists as Seattle Pacific’s men’s basketball team won its third consecutive road game, beating Point Loma 96-89 on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

Moffitt scored SPU’s final eight points to seal the win.

The nonleague win pulled the Falcons (3-4) within a game of .500 after starting the season 0-4.

Henry Cavell had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson led the Sea Lions (4-2) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

T-birds top Tips

The ball landed on Conner Roulette’s number in the third period as he scored the winning goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Andrej Kukuca scored in the first period for Seattle. Ronan Seeley had the goal for the Silveripts in the first period.