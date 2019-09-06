MONACO (AP) — Andressa de Morais could be stripped of her silver medal from the Pan American Games after testing positive for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says the Brazilian discus thrower tested positive for an anabolic steroid-like SARM substance.

Sixth in the world rankings in the run-up to the world championships, De Morais threw 65.98 meters at the Pan Am Games in August, finishing behind Yaime Perez of Cuba.

De Morais also won gold at this year’s South American Games. She competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but went out in qualifying both times.

