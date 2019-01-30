NEW YORK (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 14 points in what might have been his final appearance at Madison Square Garden, Luka Doncic warmed up after an airball on his first shot in the arena to score 16, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the New York Knicks 114-90 on Wednesday night.

Dennis Smith Jr. had his second career triple-double, and Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points, but most of the focus was on the team’s star rookie and 21-year veteran, who may be in his final season.

Doncic also grabbed eight rebounds and made two 3-pointers, both in the fourth quarter after the game was long secured.

He shot airballs on two of his first four attempts and wasn’t nearly as good as in his previous game, when he scored a season-high 35 points Sunday against Toronto, becoming the first teenager in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles.

Then again, he didn’t need to do nearly as much against the team with the NBA’s worst record. The Knicks (10-40) lost their 11th in a row, though at least gave home fans something to cheer by giving Enes Kanter some playing time.

They also cheered Nowitzki when he walked toward the table to check in late in the first quarter, and stood and cheered when he got into the game. Nowitzki made his first three shots for nine points in seven minutes, then didn’t come back on again until the fourth quarter, when he nailed another 3.

Kevin Knox scored 17 points and Trey Burke had 16 for the Knicks, while Kanter had five points in nine minutes.

Fans began chanting “We want Kanter! We want Kanter!” in the third quarter. He waved from the bench and clapped along, then was actually inserted into the game a few minutes later, ending the former starting center’s streak of four straight games where he didn’t play. He kissed the Knicks logo at center court when he walked onto the floor.

Kanter’s first shot was an airball before he got on the board with a dunk.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Nowitzki came in averaging 24.9 points in 17 games at MSG, his highest average in a road arena. … Smith finished with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Knicks: The Knicks finished 1-12 in January. They were 2-12 in December. … Tim Hardaway Jr. was 2 for 11 for six points.

COACH DIRK

Nowitzki will be the honorary coach of the World team in the Rising Stars Challenge, adding to his busy All-Star weekend in Charlotte in which he will also take part in the 3-point contest. Asked about playing for Nowitzki, Doncic joked that he was going to try to change teams.

“I told him he’s got to play hard or I’m going to sub him out,” Nowitzki said. “I’m going to be tough on him. I’m going to teach him a lesson.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Detroit on Thursday.

Knicks: Host Boston on Friday.

