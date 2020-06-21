Grigor Dimitrov said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play.

Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus and his announcement on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.

The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.

Dimitrov said he was making his condition public because he wanted to “make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested.”

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused,” he wrote.

The Bulgarian player featured last week in the Serbia leg of the Adria Tour exhibition event organized by Djokovic. There was criticism that there was no social distancing at the exhibition, which took place before packed stands in Serbia, where the government lifted most virus restrictions last month.

Dimitrov played a match against Borna Coric in Croatia on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series.

Broadcaster Eurosport said Sunday the exhibition has now been canceled.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports