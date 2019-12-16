WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Dimitrijevic had 23 points as Mercer defeated UNC Wilmington 72-63 on Monday night to halt a four-game skid.

Dimitrijevic nailed 4 of 9 from deep and dished out five assists. Ethan Stair had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for Mercer (5-6). It was his sixth double-double on the season. Jeff Gary added 10 points.

Jaylen Sims had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (5-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Marten Linssen added 13 points. Shykeim Phillips had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mercer faces Furman at home on Friday. UNC Wilmington plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com