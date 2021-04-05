American forward Darryl Dike had his second two-goal game for Barnsley, helping his team to a 2-1 win at Luton Town on Monday in England’s second-tier League Championship.

The 20-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, on loan from Major League Soccer’s Orlando, gave the visitors the lead in the 27th minute after Alex Mowatt’s free kick into the penalty area dropped following an attempted headed clearance by Glen Rea. Dike turned and volleyed with a right-foot shot from 16 yards.

Dike doubled the lead in the 59th, running onto a pass from Cauley Woodrow and beating goalkeeper Simon Sluga with a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area.

Dike has seven goals in 13 league matches since joining Barnsley.

Barnsley is fifth with 68 points with six games remaining, one point behind Brentford and Swansea, two points ahead of Reading and three in front of Bournemouth. Norwich leads with 84 and Watford is second with 79.

The top two teams at the end of the season are promoted to the Premier League, and the third-through-sixth-place teams advance to a playoff for the final promotion place.

Dike had a chance for a third goal, but his penalty kick in the 83rd was easily saved.

