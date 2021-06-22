ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1) has lost five during a six-match winless stretch.

Nani opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a penalty kick and Michel made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Dike scored in the 31st by running past the defense for Nani’s through ball and getting around goalkeeper James Marcinkowski for a shot from a difficult angle.

Dike headed in Nani’s free kick in the 49th for a 4-0 lead and Michel capped it in the 90th, beating Marcinkowski inside the near post.

The game was delayed in the 40th minute for about an hour due to lightening in the area.

