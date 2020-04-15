54. BUFFALO (10-7)

LAST SEASON: Took advantage of ultra-easy schedule to win nine of first 12 and clinch second playoff berth in three years under coach Sean McDermott. Deficiencies exposed in AFC wild-card playoff, when inconsistent Josh Allen-led offense stalled and Buffalo squandered 16-0 third-quarter lead in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston Texans.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, RBs Frank Gore and Senorise Perry, LBs Lorenzo Alexander (retiring), Julian Stanford and Maurice Alexander, CB Kevin Johnson, OL LaAdrian Waddle. Acquired WR Stefon Diggs in trade. Signed DE Mario Addison, DTs Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, CBs Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines, LBs A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich, RB Taiwan Jones, OL Daryl Williams.

THEY NEED: LB, DB, RB, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Florida DE/LB Jabari Zuniga, Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks.

OUTLOOK: By trading four draft picks, including No. 22, to acquire Diggs from Minnesota, GM Brandon Beane addressed team’s most immediate offseason need in bid to spur offense that scored 21 or more points just six times last year. By shoring up other holes in free agency, Beane is in position to select best player available, who can be developed rather than thrust into regular role with likelihood of limited offseason practice time due to new coronavirus.

