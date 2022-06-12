Phoenix Mercury (5-8, 3-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-6, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith leads Phoenix into a matchup against Washington. Diggins-Smith currently ranks third in the league scoring 19.2 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 4-4 in home games. Washington ranks seventh in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.1.

The Mercury are 2-5 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 7.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 99-90 on June 12, with Diggins-Smith scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.2 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.