Indiana Fever (5-14, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-12, 4-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Phoenix squares off against Indiana. Diggins-Smith is fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.9 points per game and Mitchell is fourth in the league averaging 19.0 points per game.

The Mercury have gone 3-4 at home. Phoenix gives up 86.1 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Fever are 2-7 on the road. Indiana has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mercury defeated the Fever 93-80 in their last matchup on June 15. Tina Charles led the Mercury with 29 points, and Mitchell led the Fever with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Advertising

Mitchell is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fever, while averaging 19 points and 4.1 assists. NaLyssa Smith is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.