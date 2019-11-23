STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Dickinson nailed a trey to give Boise State the lead in triple overtime and the Broncos held on to beat Pacific 82-76 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 74-74 when Dickinson hit the 3 with 2:00 remaining. Justinian Jessup was fouled attempting a 3-pointer 50 seconds later. He made all three free-throw attempts for an 80-74 advantage. Dickinson finished the scoring, making two free throws with 16 seconds left.

Jessup totaled 22 points and Dickinson had 16 for the Broncos (3-2).

The Tigers were a finger-tip away from winning in regulation when Jeremiah Bailey grabbed the rebound off Jahlil Tripp’s missed 3 and scored underneath, but time had run out and the teams moved on to overtime.

Tripp had 22 points to lead Pacific (5-3), which had won three in a row before falling to the Broncos. Justin Moore and Broc Finstuen added 14 apiece.