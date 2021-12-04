ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and No. 24 Michigan beat San Diego State 72-58.

The Wolverines (5-3) led by just two points at halftime, coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina. They bounced back and pulled away with a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.

The Aztecs (5-3) were led by Matt Bradley, who scored 22 points. The senior guard didn’t get much help because none of his teammates scored more than eight points.

Eli Brooks scored 10 points for the Wolverines, who were able to stretch out the Aztecs defensively because of an unlikely threat from the outside.

Dickinson was 3 of 3 on 3-pointers after not taking more than one shot beyond the arc in a game. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson had four points and played just 18 minutes because of foul trouble against the Tar Heels.

Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate was limited to seven minutes because he was not feeling well.

FAMILIAR FACE

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher helped recruit Michigan coach Juwan Howard to play for the Wolverines three decades ago when he was an assistant under Steve Fisher. Dutcher 10 seasons as an assistant at Michigan from 1988-89 through through 1997-98. He succeeded Fisher at San Diego State in 2017.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The team will be able to learn a lot from playing a ranked Big Ten team on the road to help it against Mountain West competition.

Michigan: The reeling team bounced back with a win that it desperately needed.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

Michigan: Opens Big Ten play Tuesday night at Nebraska.

