GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — James Dickey recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds and UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 60-59 on Sunday, the Spartans’ seventh straight home victory.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller made a one-hander off the glass with five seconds to go, giving the Spartans the victory.

There were three lead changes in the final minute. Miller made a jumper with 34 seconds left and UNCG led 58-57. Daivien Williamson made two free throws for a 59-58 ETSU lead with 15 seconds left. At that point, UNCG inbounded to Miller, who brought the ball upcourt, drove to his right down the lane, spun and made the game-winner.

Miller had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (24-5, 13-3 Southern Conference). Demetrius Troy added 12 points. Francis Alonso had 12 points for the home team.

Jeromy Rodriguez had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Buccaneers (22-8, 12-5). Tray Boyd III added 11 points. Williamson had 10 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 75-68 on Jan. 19. UNC Greensboro faces The Citadel on the road on Thursday. East Tennessee State finishes out the regular season against Western Carolina at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com