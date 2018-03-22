Ex-Stanford QB worked for Sonics, 49ers, NASL teams, 1984 L.A. Olympics

From the promoting the Olympics and the NFL to writing a book and playing quarterback at Stanford, Dick Berg packed his life with accomplishments.

The sports promoter from Puyallup died March 2 in the San Francisco area, his family confirmed. Berg was 74.

Berg graduated in 1961 from Puyallup High, where he played football, basketball and summer league baseball, ran track and was the student body president and class valedictorian. He went to Stanford to study political science and play quarterback. In 1963, he led Stanford to its first win over Notre Dame.

He discovered his gift for promoting sports while attending law school at the University of Washington and working for the Seattle Chamber of Commerce. He helped the city lure an NBA team and then took the director of marketing job with the team.

But Berg’s run with the Sonics was short-lived. He was also playing quarterback and serving as general manager for the Seattle Rangers of the Continental Football League. Berg helped coordinate an exhibition game with the San Francisco 49ers in 1968. The 49ers were so impressed with Berg, they eventually offered him a job.

In a 1974 article, Sports Illustrated called Berg the former “boy wonder of the 49ers.”

Berg was involved with the creation of the San Jose Earthquakes, a professional soccer team, and served as their first general manager. He is credited with coming up with the team’s name.

“Looking back, I think he got the most satisfaction out of helping form the Earthquakes,” said Russ Berg, Dick Berg’s older brother. During the Quakes’ 50th-anniversary season, the team brought Berg back to kick a ceremonial goal.

Berg had a reputation for boosting attendance wherever he worked. San Jose led the North American Soccer League in attendance its first season.

In a 1985 Los Angeles Times article, Paul Ridings, publicity director for Dallas’ NASL team, called Berg “a wild man with some wild ideas.” When Berg worked for the Dallas Tornado, the team tripled its attendance.

Berg also worked as a consultant for the Los Angeles Express of the United States Football League.

Berg once took 15 months off and toured the country in an RV. He wrote a book (“Eavesdropping America”) about the experience with Bay Area sports columnist Glenn Dickey.

Berg worked for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee and managed a chain of gyms owned by the family of pop icon Michael Jackson.

“Berg’s life was also not without suffering,” Berg’s family wrote in an obituary. “He lost a 2-year old son, Bryan, to a drowning accident at his home in California, and he was married and divorced three times.”

Berg suffered from dementia for more than 10 years and struggled to remember most of his accomplishments. Curious whether his dementia might have been a result of his time as a football player, Berg donated his brain for research at Boston University.

“Berg will be remembered as a loving father and brother to his family,” the family wrote, “and as one of the most innovative and hard-working sports executives who helped shape professional sports as we know it today.”