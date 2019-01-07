MADRID (AP) — Brahim Diaz says he never considered a club other than Real Madrid when he decided to leave Manchester City after not getting many chances with the English Premier League titleholder.

Diaz was introduced to Madrid fans on Monday, a day after the young winger signed with the Spanish club until 2025.

“My three options were Madrid, Madrid, and Madrid,” the 19-year-old Spaniard said, adding it was his childhood dream to play for the club.

“It’s very simple, it’s the best club in the world,” he said. “You only get this chance (to sign) once and you have to take it.”

Diaz left City after making only 15 appearances since joining from Malaga in 2015. His only three competitive games this season came in the English League Cup.

He spoke to the media and was presented to several hundred Madrid fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Diaz will wear jersey No. 21, the same worn by coach Santiago Solari when he played for Madrid.

Diaz’s transfer fee was not officially disclosed, but local media said it was at least $17 million.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports