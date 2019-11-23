ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mahamadou Diawara and Rob Perry combined for 41 points as Stetson held off Monmouth for a 63-55 victory on Saturday night.

Diawara totaled 21 points and Perry added 20 as the Hatters shot 49% from the field (20-41) while limiting Monmouth to 21-of-54 shooting (39%). Diawara was 8 of 11 from the floor while Perry made 6 of 11, draining 3 of 6 from deep.

Stetson (3-3) had a 31-14 advantage at the break. The Hawks battled back to win the second half 41-32 but could never completely close the gap. They cut the lead to 57-52 after Deion Hammond made three straight free throws with 1:32 remaining. Perry made two free throws and Terry Ivery added two more in the final seconds to seal the win.

Hammond finished with 20 points for Monmouth (2-5).