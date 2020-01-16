RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Diane had 36 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Thursday night.

Terrell Gomez had 17 points for Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-1 Big West Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added 11 points.

Angus McWilliam had 15 points for the Highlanders (12-7, 2-1). Callum McRae added 14 points. Dikymbe Martin had 13 points.

Arinze Chidom, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with nine points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Cal State Northridge matches up against UC Davis at home on Saturday. UC Riverside faces UC Irvine on the road on Saturday.

