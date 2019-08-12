DENVER (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks purchased the contract of outfielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Reno.

Rojas will make his major league debut Monday in left field against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas was acquired last month in the deal that sent right-hander Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old Rojas becomes the 10th Arizona-born player to suit up for the Diamondbacks. He was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona, and attended Millennium High School in Goodyear.

Rojas hit .514 with three homers in eight games with Reno. He can also play in the infield.

To make room on the roster, Arizona designated outfielder Blake Swihart for assignment.

