PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke is on track to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at San Diego after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday’s game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Greinke felt pain in his side and was diagnosed with abdominal tightness during the eighth inning of his start Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He motioned for a trainer and left the game.

An MRI on Friday revealed no damage.

Greinke, who would start on five days’ rest if he takes the mound next week as expected, is 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 10 starts this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.

Also for Arizona, outfielder David Peralta, the team’s leading hitter among everyday players, was scratched from the original lineup Saturday. He aggravated upper back and shoulder tightness on a dive for a ball during Friday night’s game.

Peralta, the Diamondbacks’ leader in hits and co-leader in runs scored and RBIs, was first injured Wednesday but started Friday’s game.

“We feel like he’ll be day to day and he’ll be available for (Sunday),” Lovullo said, adding that Peralta might be OK to come off the bench if needed Saturday night. “I’m willing to sacrifice today rather than seven possible days if something were wrong and he were to do more damage in there.”

Advertising

Blake Swihart is in the lineup as the Diamondbacks’ left fielder in place of Peralta against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports