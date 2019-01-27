PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo scored 20 points and Drew Edwards had 13 and both made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to help Providence defeat DePaul 70-60 on Sunday.

Neither team made a basket in the final two minutes. Max Strus made three free throws with 1:41 remaining to pull DePaul within 66-63.

The teams combined to miss four shots before DePaul’s Devin Gage was fouled with less than eight seconds to go. His two free throws cut the difference to one and Diallo was immediately fouled. He restored the three-point lead and the Friars fouled Gage again at five seconds. He was perfect but so was Edwards with under three seconds to play and DePaul threw the ball away as the game ended.

Nate Watson had 14 points for the Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East). Diallo went 3 of 14 from the field and 14 of 14 from the foul line and grabbed nine rebounds. Providence got 11 points in 11 minutes from standout freshman A.J. Reeves in his first game since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 11.

Paul Reed had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5).