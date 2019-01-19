DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Soufiyane Diakite had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Mark Gordon scored 18 points, and Bethune Cookman shut down Delaware State 69-49 on Saturday.

Diakite’s 20 points were his season high and he collected his third double-double of the season. Cletrell Pope, who leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with 10 double-doubles, just missed his 11th as he had 11 rebounds and eight points for the Wildcats (8-11, 3-2).

Kevin Larkin scored 16 points and Jonathan Mitchell added 10 for Delaware State (3-15, 0-5), which shot 26 percent from the field and made only 5 of 26 3-pointers (19 percent). The Hornets have lost seven in a row.

The game was tied at 20 before Gordon scored the next seven points and Shawntrez Davis capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 30-20 Wildcats lead late in the first half. Bethune-Cookman led 30-24 at halftime then shot 57 percent in the second half to blow the game open.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com