PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria will likely miss the team’s Champions League game at Barcelona next week, coach Mauricio Pochettino said Tuesday.

In PSG’s 2-0 victory over Marseille on Sunday, the 32-year-old Argentina international limped off early with a right thigh injury.

Barcelona hosts PSG in the round-of-16 first leg next Tuesday.

“His participation in the match against Barcelona is compromised,” Pochettino said in a news conference. “His absence isn’t a reason to change our ideas. We’ll find the best available solutions.”

Pochettino spoke ahead of the team’s French Cup match on Wednesday against Caen in the Normandy region.

“Angel has played a lot and he’s an important player for us. But there are other players who can play and enable us to win matches,” the coach said.

The club will provide another update on Di Maria before the Barcelona game, Pochettino said.

