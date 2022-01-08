EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 15 points as Drake edged past Evansville 60-59 on Saturday.

D.J. Wilkins had 11 points for Drake (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie added 10 points. Garrett Sturtz had nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3). Shamar Givance added 18 points. Evan Kuhlman had seven rebounds.

Givance missed a jumper and Newton’s put-back attempt was no good just before the buzzer.

