ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 23 points and made the winning free throw with one second remaining as Drake edged past Missouri State 79-78 in overtime in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

DeVries drew a foul with one second left in overtime and made both free throws to advance the Bulldogs to the championship game against Loyola Chicago.

Roman Penn had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Drake (24-9). Tremell Murphy added 15 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Sturtz had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Isiaih Mosley had 27 points for the Bears (23-10). Gaige Prim added 21 points and eight rebounds. Donovan Clay had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

