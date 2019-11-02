MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 21 points and Aron Baynes hit a career-high four 3-pointers and had 20 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 114-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

The two combined to shoot 14 of 23 from the field and the Suns finished at 50%, going 14 of 34 from 3-point range.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points and Frank Kaminsky had 14. Rookie Ja Morant led Memphis with 24 points and seven assists, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke each had 16 points and Clarke added 11 rebounds.

The game would get away from Memphis in the third quarter, part of the ongoing second-half problems for the young Grizzlies.

Phoenix outscored Memphis 37-22 in the third, with the Grizzlies committing 11 turnovers. That helped the Suns to convert a two-point halftime deficit into a lead that reached 14 as Phoenix carried an 82-69 into the fourth quarter.

Memphis led 47-45 at the break as both teams struggled from outside the arc, part of overall shooting problems. Phoenix made only 3 of 14 from 3-point range in the half, while Memphis was 4 of 16. Twelve Phoenix turnovers didn’t help the Suns. either.

Kaminsky came off the bench for 11 points in the half.

Suns: Were 11 of 14 inside the arc in the first quarter; 2 of 7 from 3-point range. … Baynes’ previous high for 3s was three, two games ago against Utah. … Have made at least 13 3-pointers in four straight games. Have made more 3-pointers than their opponents in all five games this season. … Oubre has reached double figures in 19 straight games

Grizzlies: Reserve G Grayson Allen left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return. Shortly after that, F Jaren Jackson Jr. left with a right knee problem and did not return. … Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and seven rebounds, ending his streak of three straight double-doubles.

Suns: Open a six-game homestand against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Monday night.

