NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Michael Vukojevic to a three-year, entry-level contract starting next season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the third-round pick in the 2019 draft. Vukojevic spent the previous three seasons (2017-18 through 2019-20) with Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

Born in Croatia, his family moved to Canada when he was an infant. He was a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning U-18 team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

