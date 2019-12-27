NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Severson got the puck after Toronto’s William Nylander lost control while driving toward New Jersey’s net. The 25-year-old Severson inadvertently beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck out of danger. Nylander was credited with the goal.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes’ skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.

Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt tallied for New Jersey, and Blackwood made 32 saves.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and New York beat Carolina.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York get its second win in six games (2-3-1). Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.

Lundqvist improved to 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season while stopping 125 of 132 shots in the wins.

Lucas Wallmark had a goal and an assist, Brett Pesce and Sebastian Aho also scored, and Teuvo Terravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes. James Reimer finished with 19 saves for Carolina, which has lost three straight after a 6-0-1 stretch.

CAPITALS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carl Hagelin scored his first goal of the season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and Washington snapped Columbus’ winning streak at five.

Hagelin’s tying goal in the third helped Washington remained the only team in the NHL without back-to-back regulation losses this season. Oshie scored the winner on the power play 3:13 into overtime to give the Capitals their first victory against Columbus in three tries this month.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn’t do much on the lone Blue Jackets goal by rookie Jakob Lilja.

Columbus extended its point streak to nine games. It’s 6-0-3 in that span.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent in net for the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third consecutive game, and Boston beat Buffalo.

Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-89 to accomplish the feat.

Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak’s third shutout of the season.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for Buffalo, which has lost five of its last six games.

