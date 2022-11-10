NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils.

Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side.

“Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” said Brodeur. “I’ve been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success.”

The Devils have gotten off to a 10-3 start and lead the Metropolitan Division. The last time New Jersey made the playoffs was 2017-18.

Brodeur’s work will include personnel decisions, roster management, transactions, player recruitment, scouting and overseeing the goaltending development.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as general manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world,” said Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

Brodeur, 50, was a member of three Stanley Cup champions for New Jersey before retiring in 2015, after a six-game tenure with the St. Louis Blues. He joined the Blues’ front office before returning to the Devils New Jersey for the 2018-19 season, working in business development.

