NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.
The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey’s 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.
The suspension was announced on Saturday.
Based on his average annual salary, Gabriel forfeits $3,494.62. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Seven things we learned about the Seahawks from the NFL combine
- Analysis: What went wrong for the Huskies against Cal and how does it impact UW's tournament odds? WATCH
- What to make of the 'reimagined' 2019 Mariners? Here are 8 observations from spring training | Larry Stone
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports