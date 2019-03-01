NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey defenseman Mirco Mueller is going to be sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in a head-first fall into the end boards earlier this week.
Devils coach John Hynes said Friday Mueller probably would not be out for an extended period.
The 23-year-old Swiss player hurt his left shoulder in the third period of Wednesday night’s game against the Calgary Flames. The injury appeared serious and Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
Hynes said Mueller did not have head or neck injuries. He was not in the Devils’ lineup for Friday night’s game against Philadelphia.
Mueller thanked everyone who sent encouraging messages in a tweet Thursday, adding his injury was not serious and that he hopes to play again.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports