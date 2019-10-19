MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyray Devezin had a career-high 193 yards rushing that included a late touchdown run and Mercer held off VMI for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

Devezin broke loose on a 56-yard touchdown run that pushed the Bears’ lead to 34-20 with 3:01 left. Alex Ramsey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with about a minute left to cap an 11-play, 69-yard drive for VMI. Mercer recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Mercer (3-4, 2-2 Southern) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to stretch its lead to 27-6. Harrison Frost tossed a 9-yard score to Chris Ellington off a fake field-goal attempt, and Kaelean Riley added a 12-yard TD pass to Yahsyn McKee.

VMI (4-4, 3-2) answered early in the fourth on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ramsey, and a Reece Udinski 2-yard TD toss to Colby Rider.

Udinski was 26-of-46 passing for 263 yards. Ramsey ran for 125 yards on 27 carries.