By
The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers hire former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' Jamal Adams, expected to return, misses practice, while Chris Carson isn't yet ruled out vs. 49ers
- The Seahawks didn't think they'd need Carlos Dunlap. Here's how their pass-rush plan went awry.
- Analysis: Projecting the UW Huskies' offensive depth chart
- Five things to know about new Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap WATCH
- Carlos Dunlap could be key addition, but Pete Carroll better come up with more or Seahawks could be in trouble