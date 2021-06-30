DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Wednesday, filling an opening that was created when the team and Dan Bylsma decided he would not return next season.

Tanguay was an assistant coach the last two years for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League. He had 863 points during a 16-year NHL career, which included two stints with the Colorado Avalanche.

Yzerman in May gave coach Jeff Blashil l a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and 172-221-62 career record.

