MADRID (AP) — New coach, same disappointing result for Valencia.

In the debut of coach Rubén Baraja, struggling Valencia lost at Getafe 1-0 on Monday for its fifth straight loss in the Spanish league, and sixth in a row in all competitions.

The result dropped the traditional club to second-to-last in the league, two points from safety, and was expected to add fuel to the protests from fans against Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Captain Gabriel Paulista went to talk to the Valencia supporters at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium after the match. Some fans held “Lim Go Home” signs.

“They have to stick with us until the end,” Gabriel Paulista said. “We will keep fighting until the last minute. It’s complicated to be in this situation, but we can’t be afraid of what can happen. We have to keep trying to win matches.”

Valencia has only one league win in its last 14 games in a poor run that started under coach Gennaro Gattuso. He was replaced by Baraja, who previously coached in the second division.

“We paid for not capitalizing on our chances,” Baraja said. “They scored off a set-piece and it cost us three points that were very important. But I’ll stay with the positive, which was the effort and the attitude of our players. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we will keep competing.”

Valencia next hosts third-placed Real Sociedad and then visits league leader Barcelona. Getafe is at ninth-placed Villarreal in the next round.

Striker Borja Mayoral scored his first goal since January in the 82nd minute to end Getafe’s seven-match winless streak in all competitions and move the team out of the relegation zone. It was 16th.

