Most of the stars from the team that reached the NCAA championship game, this season’s Zags are ready to create their own identity.

Established veterans Johnathan Williams, Josh Perkins, Silas Melson and Killian Tillie. Promising talents Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Jones, Jesse Wade and Joel Ayayi.

Those are the key names on Gonzaga’s roster for the 2018 season.

The preceding was offered as a public-service announcement since virtually every offseason article in the Websphere centered on who’s no longer around following last year’s 37-2 campaign.

To recap the departures: Nigel Williams-Goss, All-American guard and WCC player of the year; Przemek Karnowski, winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation’s top center; Zach Collins, NBA lottery pick and GU’s first one-and-done player; and Jordan Mathews, whose clutch three-pointer against West Virginia ranks among the biggest shots in program history.

“That’s the nature of the beast at Gonzaga. Last year, I remember reading a deal on us and for the first time we lost two NBA guys in (Kyle) Wiltjer and (Domantas) Sabonis,” coach Mark Few said. “It’s a great opportunity for J3 (Williams), Tillie, Perkins, Silas and then we have some other guys coming up the ranks.

“We’re counting on (Hachimura) to step in and help us. We’re banking on (Larsen) to really contribute. Norvell is going to have to play significant minutes. Certainly we have to play a little differently because we’re not as big and bulky but that will be a fun challenge for the players and staff.”

The exodus of four standouts and the absence of a high-profile transfer or two joining the lineup has created a bit of angst among some Zag faithful this autumn.

“It’s natural, human nature,” assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. “This team is being evaluated against last year’s team, which isn’t fair. We consider every season to be its own.

“This team has some really talented pieces and some guys that are ready to step up. This team has to create its own identity and how it wants to play.”

That could include more open-court opportunities with mobile, athletic bigs Williams, Tillie and Hachimura. Or small-ball with a three-guard alignment of Perkins, Melson and Norvell. Or going bigger with 6-foot-8 Hachimura or 6-6 Kispert handling the wing.

The presence of several new faces in the rotation doesn’t lower the team’s expectations.

“We made it that far (last season) but we came up a little short,” Perkins said. “We’re taking that momentum from last year and carrying it into this year. We have even bigger chips on our shoulders. I’m glad we made it that far, but we’ve got other things coming.”