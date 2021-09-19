CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 run to pull away as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 98-87 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale.

Chicago (16-16) is the No. 6 seed and is home Thursday against No. 7 Dallas. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA and the highest probably to get the top pick in the 2022 draft, which the Fever have never had before in previous trips to the lottery.

Kelsey Mitchell made a pull-up jumper to pull Indiana to a 60-all tie with 4 minutes left in the third quarter but DeShields answered with a jumper and then made two free throws as Chicago scored 14 of the next 18 points to take the lead for good.

DeShields made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with seven rebounds, a season-high six assists and two steals. Allie Quigley scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed a career-high tying eight rebounds for the Sky.

Mitchell finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Indiana. Emma Cannon had a career-best 19 points and eight rebounds and Lindsay Allen added 10 points and a career-high 10 assists — the third-year guard’s first double-double.

___

